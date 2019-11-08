For the second year in a row, the James Madison High School marching ensemble has won the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative State Championship.
The theme of the 150-member band’s performance was “Dusk ’til Dawn,” which used music, costumes, stage make-up, props and scenic backdrops to perform a show that earned a first-place rating in all three categories – music, general effect and visual – at the November competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.