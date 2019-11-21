Major work on repurposing Arlington building for school on horizon

Preparatory work has been ongoing for months, but major construction activity to turn the Arlington Education Center into a 500-600-student learning emporium will begin in earnest next April.
The wedding-cake-appearing building, which for 50 years had been used as administrative offices, is being converted to classroom space in order to ease student overcrowding at the high-school level. The building, located on North Quincy Street, is adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School.
The repurposing is expected to cost $37 million and be open in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
As part of the construction, the adjacent David M. Brown Planetarium will be closed for about 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.