The Marine Corps has awarded Prince William County Public Schools with its Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award.
The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and Marine Corps Base Quantico to the benefit of military connected K-12 students.
“By ‘Going Purple,’ our division is showing our commitment to helping military-connected students have a smooth transition and a continuum of support while in PWCS,” said Dominique James, military achievement specialist in the school system’s office of student services and post-secondary success. “As a Purple School Division, military-connected parents can be assured that our educators, administrators and support staff are aware of the unique needs of military-connected students.”
The initiative supports the school system’s strategic plan by fostering positive relationships among families, schools and communities, the school system said in a news release. The strategic plan outlines a commitment to the system’s 6,400 military-dependent students by adding a full-time military achievement specialist to the division’s staff.
“‘PWCS Goes Purple’ will ensure that all schools understand the needs of the military-connected community and are partnering with local military installations to meet the needs of their military-connected children,” James said. “As we continue to increase our Purple Star School designations within PWCS, we are actively showing our efforts to not only welcome but to celebrate our military-connected families.”
