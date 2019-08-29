More than 100 students in the George C. Marshall High School band program will be out in the community on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the program’s annual “tag day” fund-raiser.
The Marching Statesmen are a Virginia Honor Band, having received unanimous Superior Ratings from the judges at all their assessments in the 2018-19 school year. Tag Day proceeds are essential to support the marching band, concert band and color guard; donations help to purchase music and uniforms, replace aging instruments, provide master classes and instrument-specific sectional instruction, and defray the cost of attending competitions.
“The Marching Statesmen proudly represent Marshall High School and our community throughout the year,” said Paul Vesilind, the school’s band director. “We’re grateful for contributions from generous donors that allow our program to flourish.”
The band performs at home football games, school concerts, and at community events such as the Vienna Halloween Parade, Viva!Vienna! and the Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. This year, band members will represent Virginia at the Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
In addition to donations on Tag Day, contributions can be made by mail to George C. Marshall High School, Attn: “BPO Tag Day,” 7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Va. 22043.
For information on the band program, see the Website at www.marshallband.org.
