George C. Marshall High School journalism teacher Dan Reinish has been named a Special Recognition Adviser by the Journalism Education Association, one of eight educators nationally selected for the honor.
Reinish began as a long-term substitute teacher and, at Marshall, stresses communication, technology and risk-taking.
“One of the most important 21st-century skills taught in this program is that of collaboration and problem-solving,” Reinish said. “The yearbook staff is broken up into a handful of small teams, each with a leader who is appointed by the editor-in-chief. Along the way, students run into the inherent challenges of teamwork. My first step is always to let students try to figure it out on their own – and they frequently do.”
Reinish said he believes that students learn as much by failing as they do by succeeding.
“I work hard to provide students with the tools, know-how, emotional support, time and space necessary to succeed,” he said. “But I also let my students try things that end up not working. I’ve seen many a well-intentioned organizational plan or system of accountability flop. I’ve seen students make decisions that are not necessarily the ones I would have made. This is because, at the end of the day, they need to be able to try things and see what happens.”
