Sophia Tedesco, a senior at George C. Marshall High School, has been named a 2020 Presidential Scholar by U. S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Tedesco is one of 161 students from around the country – and one of three Virginians – selected for the honor.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.
