Marshall students find success in business competition

George C. Marshall High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Business students placed second in Boeing’s third annual Business Case Competition.
The team, which included Tim Shields, Vedhas Banaji, Jaisamir Singh, Ben Dabich and Cole Bank, presented a case study about hiring and retaining qualified applicants for entry-level positions.
The Marshall team was one of the top five teams selected based on their written case study. The competition also included a dinner and awards ceremony, and students learned about the Boeing company and met and spoke with executives and managers.
