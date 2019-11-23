The George C. Marshall High School Statesmen Theatre will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” with performances Dec. 4 to 7 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the school.
In the show, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent students vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The production features audience participation and music galore. (Some material may not be appropriate for younger audiences.)
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students; advance purchase is strongly recommended.
For information and to purchase tickets, see the Website at www.statesmentheatre.org.
