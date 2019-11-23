Marshall students prep production

Soven Bhagat, Sylvie VanStory, Haley Long, Adriano Moran, Catie Cryan, Becker Spear, Torianne Hommer, Josh Gurdak and Alex Viera are among the cast of George C. Marshall High School’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” on stage Dec. 4-7. (Photo to by Annie Lim)

The George C. Marshall High School Statesmen Theatre will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” with performances  Dec. 4 to 7 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the school.

In the show, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent students vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The production features audience participation and music galore. (Some material may not be appropriate for younger audiences.)

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students; advance purchase is strongly recommended.

For information and to purchase tickets, see the Website at www.statesmentheatre.org.

