Marymount University alumna Stephanie Downing spent the summer studying Hindi in Jaipur, India, as an awardee of the 2019 U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program.
The initiative is part of a U.S. government effort to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages that are less commonly taught in U.S. schools.
In 2019, Downing was one of only 550 competitively selected American students representing 233 colleges and universities across the U.S. to receive a CLS award. Each CLS scholar spent eight to 10 weeks in one of 26 locations studying Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Turkish and Urdu.
“The Critical Language Scholarship awarded me with the opportunity to not only expand my worldview, but to also promote positive foreign relations by communicating in my target language,” Downing said. “It was an absolute honor to represent Marymount and the U.S. in India this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.