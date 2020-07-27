Dr. Kenneth Harwood, the newly appointed Dean of Marymount University’s Malek School of Health Professions, has been named a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the American Physical Therapy Association.
This is the association’s highest membership category honoring physical therapists, representing the greatest level of professional excellence and impact in terms of advancing the profession.
To be eligible, a physical therapist’s leadership, influence and achievements must demonstrate frequent and sustained efforts to advance the profession for a period of at least 15 years prior to their nomination.
“I was humbled by this award and truly touched by the effort people dedicated in nominating me,” Harwood said. “I am immensely proud of being a Fellow, and it is certainly a career highlight.”
“No one does anything alone,” he said. “You build upon those that came before you and your work becomes the foundation for others to build upon. This is what progress is all about – learning from others and taking others with you on your journey.”
Harwood began his tenure as dean of the Malek School of Health Professions on July 6. He was most recently the director of George Washington University’s Health Care Quality Program in Clinical Research and Leadership, and also was the research director for the university’s Department of Health, Human Function and Rehabilitation Sciences. He previously held full-time academic positions at Columbia University, New York University and the State University of New York’s Health Sciences Center at Brooklyn.
Harwood joins Dr. Rita Wong as Marymount’s second Catherine Worthingham Fellow.
