Marymount University officials recently traveled to Hungary, working to cement a relationship with Széchenyi István University in Gyor.
The two institutions earlier signed a partnership agreement, and according to university officials, the Marymount delegation traveled to Europe to discuss items ranging from student and teacher exchanges to joint research and the possibility of double degrees.
Last spring, a delegation from Széchenyi István University visited Marymount to sign the partnership agreement.
During the recent trip to Hungary, which was led by Marymount president Irma Becerra, the Arlington contingent had the opportunity to meet with political, business and religious leaders, according to a report from the Hungary Today Website.
