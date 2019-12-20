Marymount University graduate student Lexie Stuivenvolt Allen has been awarded a Boren Fellowship to travel to Jordan, where she will study Arabic.
Allen, currently enrolled in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Marymount, will be living in the capital city of Amman for close to seven months in order to gain an immersive experience. There, she will be taking intensive language classes and seeking out volunteer opportunities that align with her focus of study at Marymount.
“It’s been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember to learn a second language,” Allen said. “The opportunity afforded to me by Boren will literally expand my worldview, and I have the chance to walk away with a hard skill and experience that will enable me to serve as a more competent counselor to a wider range of clientele. I suspect I’ll look back at this period of my studies as a life-changing moment.”
The Boren Fellowship is a National Security Education Program initiative awarded to graduate students motivated to learn a language deemed critical to national security.
