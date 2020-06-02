Christina Clark, Ph.D., of Arlington has been appointed provost of Marywood University, effective July 1.
Dr. Clark will serve as the chief academic officer of the university – located in Scranton, Pa. – reporting to university president Sister Mary Persico and acting for the president when she is unavailable.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Clark’s diverse expertise and experience serving as provost, and she is a welcome addition to our community,” said Sister Mary Persico. “I am especially impressed by her inclusive style of academic leadership and her willingness to embrace Marywood’s mission.”
Prior to her appointment at Marywood University, Dr. Clark served as dean of the School of Design, Arts and Humanities at Marymount University, where she also has served as a tenured professor of literature and languages.
Previously, Dr. Clark served as director of the world-literature program and the health administration and policy program at Creighton University, where she also chaired the Classical and Near Eastern Studies program and served as a professor.
She has served internationally as an associate professor at the Intercollegiate Center for Classical Studies in Rome, and has taught at a number of institutions of higher education in the U.S.
