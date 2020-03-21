Marymount University has scrapped plans for commencement exercises in May, and will re-evaluate options after surveying preferences of students.
Eliminating commencement exercises, traditionally held at D.A.R. Constitution Hall, would “best protect the health and safety of the greater Marymount community,” the university said in a statement.
“However, the university is reaching out to graduating students to receive their input on how they would like to celebrate this milestone and their achievements at Marymount, whether through a postponed commencement to be held at a later date or a virtual commencement ceremony,” officials said.
To date, there have been no instances of COVID-19 connected to Marymount, but the university has opted to extend its move to online-only classes through the end of the spring semester, including the final-exam period.
The university also has canceled the remainder of its spring athletics season.
Students with on-campus housing are being asked to vacate dorms by March 29, but those who have no option but to stay (such as international students) will be allowed to do so.
