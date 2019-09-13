Marymount University has tapped four community leaders to join its board of trustees, bringing its ranks to 28.
“We were impressed with this group’s leadership experience and commitment to Marymount’s mission, and we are pleased to welcome them to the board,” said Dr. Edward Bersoff, who chairs the trustees, in announcing the appointments.
Peter Converse of United Bankshares, Jose Rodriguez of KPMG LLP, consultant Mary DuBois Sexton and John Shooshan of Shooshan Co. will begin serving three-year terms in October.
“An effective board of trustees is essential for any university’s success,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said. “The key for Marymount to accomplish its goals regarding our strategic plan depends, to a large extent, on a board that is committed to the university. The lifelong achievements and philanthropic efforts of these four individuals are exemplary, and they have made a great impact on the national-capital region.”
