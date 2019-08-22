Marymount welcomes latest crop of new arrivals

Marymount University welcomed approximately 230 first-year students during “Move-In Day” on Aug. 21, part of a projected Class of 2023 of 427 students.
More than 120 Marymount students volunteered to support the university’s Office of Campus and Residential Services for Move-In Day, which included a welcome dinner following orientation. The fall semester begins Aug. 26.
The incoming freshmen represent the most geographically diverse group in five years, consisting of students from 30 states and 31 countries – part of a student body that now totals about 3,400 enrolled students from 43 states and 68 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.