George Mason University’s first-ever “virtual” commencement May 22 was abbreviated, but still offered nuggets of advice for graduates heading into an uncertain world.
Mason interim president Anne Holton, who hosted a live-streamed ceremony occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, credited the class for reaching the point of graduation despite financial, personal and family challenges.
“And on top of everything else, you’ve done it with a public-health and economic crisis crashing in on you during your final semester,” Holton said. “You have a lot to be proud of. I hope you will savor the moment.”
This year’s class had 9,719 students earning degrees and 744 receiving certificates. University officials bestowed 6,018 bachelor’s degrees, 3,222 master’s degrees, 306 doctoral degrees and 173 law degrees.
After citing several students’ outstanding efforts, Holton passed the video baton to student speaker Obum Egolum, who was graduating that day with a bachelor’s degree in information technology, with a concentration in cyber-security and a minor in business.
Egolum sympathized with graduates for not having an in-person commencement ceremony this spring, but said he was impressed at how the class came together to finish its crisis-plagued final semester.
“Journeys that take years are not defined by their final few moments,” he said.
Egolum’s personal journey began when his parents and their four small children left Nigeria to seek a better life in the United States. Egolum later found fulfillment through participating in student government and other groups at Mason.
“Class of 2020, we will push forward to achieve great things, because we are resilient humans and are determined to make a positive impact on the world,” he said.
This year’s keynote speaker was Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate who is the founder and director of Fair Fight, an election-reform group.
“While this is not the ceremony you expected or deserved, your accomplishments are extraordinary,” she told the class. “It is my sincere hope that you do not dwell on how your journey here ended, but instead focus on why it began and who you’ve become along the way.”
The graduates came to Mason because they had journeys worth pursuing, Abrams said.
“I challenge you to remember the fears that made you hesitate, the failures that made you want to quit, the heartaches that nearly broke your will,” she said. “You fought through and channeled this learning experience into a transformative ambition to fully realize your purpose.”
The degrees being received did not represent finished products, but instead set graduates on a trajectory toward a more just, free and prosperous world, Abrams said.
“Your graduation is proof of your capacity to use your skills, and your stumbles, wisely,” she said, adding that class members should pursue their purposes unapologetically.
Like many video-conferencing calls to which the public in recent months has become accustomed, this one featured a surprise appearance from a family member. In Holton’s case, it was her husband, U.S. Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), who joked, “Hey, Honey, what are you doing in my office?” before congratulating the graduates.
Next up was Mason graduate Vincent Oppido, who checked in from his home in Los Angeles with a video of the university’s alma mater, “Patriot Pride.”
Oppido, who composed the song with Rick Davis, said he wished the graduates “safety, health, patience and peace.”
After a series of encouraging quotes from faculty members, the video wound up with a musical performance by Mason’s Green Team.
Mason began providing 5,200 of its courses online when the pandemic struck. University officials hope to be able to offer an in-person ceremony for the Class of 2020, Holton said.
The Class of 2020 reflected Mason’s diverse demographics. About 50.5 percent of those earning bachelor’s degrees were minorities. More than half the graduates also came to the school as community-college transfer students, Holton noted.
Graduates hailed from 45 U.S. states, plus Guam and military installations abroad, and others came from 83 foreign countries.
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors accounted for 35 percent of those obtaining bachelor’s degrees and 24 percent of those earning master’s and doctoral degrees.
This year’s top majors for undergraduates were criminology, law and society; information technology; psychology; information systems and operations management; and computer science.
Top majors for those earning master’s degrees were the same, and in the same order, as last year’s commencement: curriculum and instruction, special education, data-analytics engineering, education leadership and business administration. The top fields for those receiving doctoral degrees were education, psychology, economics, conflict analysis and resolution, and public policy.
Business owners often say they love hiring Mason graduates because they’re resilient, eager, have overcome obstacles and will continue to conquer, Holton said.
“You all are such a resourceful bunch,” she said. “You are going to help our community and nation be strong and overcome so many challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.