George Mason University has begun the process for a University Master Plan that will serve as a decision-making framework for the use of physical space at several of its campuses, including Fairfax and Arlington, and is seeking public input.
The decisions will “guide Mason’s mission for decades to come,” university officials said in a statement.
An online survey – available at https://www2.gmu.edu/masterplan – will be open through April 17 to gather feedback. It is designed to take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
“Your collective input will create a rich picture that shows how our campuses function today and will help us better plan for our future,” university officials said.
