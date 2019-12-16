Experiential learning – the hands-on kind, not just absorbing information from an instructor – and casting wider career nets are the keys to developing future workplace talent, interim George Mason University president Anne Holton told the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Dec. 11.
Speaking at the Capital Region Workforce Summit 2019 at the chamber’s Tysons headquarters, Holton said students often base career choices on occupations held by their parents and their parents’ friends.
While that traditionally has been the case with military and law-enforcement careers, Holton suspects the trend stretches over many other career fields. Few parents work in newly created occupations such as cyber-security, so fewer children get exposed to the benefits and challenges of those professions, Holton said.
“When our jobs are different from the generation before, the traditional methods of career exploration don’t work” she said.
Enthusiasm for school tends to diminish between elementary and high school, and the kindergarten-through-12th-grade education system has done a “woefully inadequate” job of guiding students toward fulfilling careers, said Holton.
“You might meet with one guidance counselor who’s got 1,000 kids on their caseload who will spend five minutes with you thinking about college,” she said.
Holton began serving as Mason’s interim president Aug. 1 following the departure of Ángel Cabrera, and said university officials likely will name his permanent successor next spring.
On the experiential-education front, Mason offers students internships, including ones during the school year, plus a “clearance-ready” program that cautions them of potential behavioral pitfalls that could prevent them from obtaining work requiring a security clearance, she said.
The university works with more than 1,600 businesses per year, either as partners or in an incubator role. Many Mason students who are not business majors still take business courses, Holton said.
Workforce-credential programs prepare students for future jobs and verify to potential employers that applicants are proficient with various technical skills, Holton said. GMU offers five such courses, which are based on 17 desired skills identified by the Greater Washington Partnership, she said.
About half of Mason’s students arrive from community colleges, and Holton said those people had a good understanding of the value they were getting.
Mason has a large population of working students. Employers like the student body’s diversity because it provides a wider range of perspectives, Holton said.
“They’re flexible and resilient, not easily put off by challenges,” she said of the students. “They’re ready to take on the world.”
U.S. school systems are trying to increase student accountability, but some go about it in the wrong way, Holton said.
“The way to do accountability cheaply is to do standardized tests that can be graded by a computer,” she said. “Some of the consequence of that is we’ve got a lot of students who know how to take a test, and absorb information long enough to put it on an A-B-C-D choice. [They] may have learned that information, but definitely haven’t learned about working with a team or about speaking publicly or even writing.”
Such systems neither engage curiosity nor allow students to fail, which is a key part of learning, she said.
Noting she was the mother of a U.S. Marine and two artists, Holton said salary need not be the primary concern when selecting occupations. Liberal-arts majors are well-primed for long-term success because they can think flexibly, speak publicly and write, she added.
Holton was Virginia’s First Lady when her husband, Tim Kaine, was governor. She later served as the state’s education secretary under Gov. McAuliffe.
Her father, former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton, signed Mason’s charter and a plaza on the university’s campus is named after him. Anne Holton formerly taught education policy at the university and said she is “having a blast” in her temporary role there.
Holton referred obliquely to the 2016 presidential election campaign, saying she “went on a little tour of the nation” while her husband was Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate.
“That turned out not quite the way I’d planned,” she deadpanned.
