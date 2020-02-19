The provost and executive vice president of George Mason University has been announced as the next president of Baruch College, a component of the City University of New York.
S. David Wu, who has served at Mason for six years, will assume his new position in July.
“I am deeply honored, and absolutely thrilled and humbled, to be the next president of Baruch College,” Wu said in a statement. “Everything I have learned at Mason has prepared me for this next step in my journey and, for that, I am immensely grateful.”
Baruch College can trace its roots to the 1840s, and in its current incarnation dates to 1968. Mitchell Walterstein has served as its president since 2010.
Wu and his wife Sheau-Ping have two adult children, who each live and work in New York City.
Wu’s departure comes as Mason already is on the hunt for a new president. Anne Holton is serving as interim president following the departure of Ángel Cabrera, who last year became president of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).
According to university officials, Holton will name an interim provost with input from deans, faculty and other university leaders. A search for Mason’s next permanent provost will begin, and will be led by Mason’s next president.
