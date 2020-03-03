The education and youth committee of the McLean Citizens Association will host Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand on Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.
The forum will focus on issues of concern to McLean residents. Student participation is invited; students will be given priority during the question-and-answer session.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancitizens.org.
