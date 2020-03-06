A hot topic in McLean for some time has been why McLean High School should be packed with 120 percent of its student capacity while freshly renovated Langley High School operates at only 80 percent of its capacity.
McLean Citizens Association board members on March 4 backed a resolution calling on the Fairfax County School Board to consider a broader range of elementary schools within McLean High’s pyramid when formulating boundary changes, instead of concentrating solely on Colvin Run and Spring Hill elementaries.
The resolution also asks the School Board to take into account the middle schools supplying students to McLean and Langley high schools to avoid having multiple “split-feeder” schools at the elementary and middle levels.
MCA’s resolution urges the School Board to phase in the boundary adjustments, grandfathering existing students at their current schools, but also allow parents within the McLean High pyramid to switch their children voluntarily to Langley High, if so desired.
The association’s board also encourages the School Board to consider including funds in its 2021-25 capital-improvement plan for a McLean High expansion, which could relieve overcapacity that occurred after any boundary changes.
Moving some students to nearby George C. Marshall and Falls Church high schools may not be a possibility, as those schools are at 99 and 104 percent, respectively of their capacities, said MCA recording secretary Bruce Jones.
MCA’s goal is to have the School Board broaden its search for boundary alternatives and be transparent on how it reaches its conclusions, said Jim Beggs, who chairs MCA’s Education and Youth Committee.
“Common sense is to look at all the elementary schools [there are nine in the McLean High pyramid], find out which ones work and which don’t, and explain that to the public,” he said.
MCA board member Kelly Green Kahn said both McLean and Langley high schools offer excellent academics.
“We have two great choices in McLean,” she said. “Not every community can say that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.