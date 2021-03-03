[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Citizens Association will host a meeting with two School Board members, discussing Fairfax County Public Schools’ planned fiscal 2022 budget, on Monday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Dranesville District School Board member Elaine Tholen and Providence District member Karl Frisch are slated to take part.
The community is invited, but preregistration is required. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancitizens.org.
