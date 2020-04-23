Kathleen Otal, a counselor at McLean High School since 2015, has been named the 2020 Virginia School Counselor Association (VSCA) Secondary Counselor of the Year.
Otal was recognized by VSCA for having a positive impact for students, their families and her colleagues; for demonstrating innovation and leadership in counseling; and for providing exceptional service in the community.
Otal has established programs for students in the free and reduced-price lunch program; founded “Parent University” to help parents support their teens in the college-admissions process; sponsored a girls-leadership committee; and served as co-leader of the School Equity Team and Collaborative Team.
“Ms. Otal will go the extra mile – and then 10 miles after that – to help every single student she can, and is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure students have the academic, behavioral and/or emotional support they need,” said McLean assistant principal Sean Rolon.
Otal, who has worked as a school counselor since 1994, served at Brookfield Elementary School and in Loudoun County Public Schools and Texas before joining the staff at McLean High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of William and Mary and a master’s in counselor education from Virginia Commonwealth University.
