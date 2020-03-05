Libby Eick, a sophomore at McLean High School and student in the Photography 2 program, is one of 15 finalists nationwide in the National Portrait Gallery’s 2020 National Teen Portrait Competition.
Finalists were chosen from among more than 600 entries across the nation.
