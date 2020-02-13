McLean High School’s online news Website, The Highlander, has been named one of 28 publications across the nation as a finalist in the Pacemaker competition, sponsored by the National Scholastic Press Association.
The Highlander is the only Website among Fairfax County Public Schools and one of just two across Virginia to earn finalist status.
Winners will be announced at the Journalism Education Association/NSPA spring convention, to be held in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.