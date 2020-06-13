A team from Longfellow Middle School made it to the final eight in the National Science Bowl middle-school competition, held recently.
Forty-five teams from across the U.S. took part in the national competition, advancing from regional competitions, where teams had to place first in order to advance. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition this year was conducted in a “virtual” online format.
Longfellow team members were David Wei, Daniel Li, Samuel Li, Vayun Malik and Shaan Vyas. Science teacher Jim Bradford sponsors the team.
A team from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Wash., won the competition.
The U.S. Department of Education created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields. Approximately 290,000 students at the high-school and middle-school levels have participated in the competition since its creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.