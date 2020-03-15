Public school systems across Northern Virginia have announced plans for school meal handout locations while schools are closed over the coming weeks.
All schools are closed through March 27. Several school divisions will be closed through spring break, not returning to class until April 14.
ALEXANDRIA COUNTY
Starting Monday, ACPS will be providing emergency meals at no cost for any child under 18 and any family who needs it - including free delivery. Students over the age of 18 may participate if they have a disability and/or are still enrolled in high school.
There are two ways to access food while schools are closed:
1. Individual Meals to Go: Any child between the ages of 2 and 18 - whether or not they are eligible for Free or Reduced Price Meals - can pick up a meal to go in a bag. Stop by the Chinquapin Drive side of T.C. Williams High School (door 14) between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up a meal-to-go (8 a.m. - 10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for lunch). You do not need to fill out any forms to pick up a meal-to-go.
2. Family Meal Packs: You can order a family meal pack online and pick it up at the drive through pick-up point outside Chinquapin Recreation Center (Chinquapin Drive side of T.C. Williams High School, door 14) between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m the following day. If transportation is an issue, please remember to check the box to request free meal delivery. Fill out the form to request a family meal pack.
ARLINGTON COUNTY
Beginning March 16, APS will provide free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at two school sites – Kenmore Middle School (200 S. Carlin Springs Road) and Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School (3500 S. 23rd Street).
Meals will be set up on a table outside the building for distribution from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. They will provide one lunch for that day and one breakfast to take home for the following day. These meals will be free to any child aged 2 to 18. The child must be present to receive the meals; no meals will be given to parents without the child present.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
FAIRFAX COUNTY
Food distribution will continue throughout the closures. Breakfast will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
Bailey’s Elementary School, 6111 Knollwood Drive, Falls Church
Hutchison Elementary School, 13209 Parcher Avenue, Herndon
Hybla Valley Elementary School, 3415 Lockheed Boulevard, Alexandria
London Towne Elementary School, 6100 Stone Road, Centreville
Burke School, 9645 Burke Lake Road, Burke
More locations may be added. Check online.
Meals will be served at no cost to students. Adult lunches are available for purchase for $2.
FALLS CHURCH: Check for info.
LOUDOUN COUNTY
Loudoun County School Nutrition Services is expanding and extending free meal service in school communities from March 16 to March 20 and March 23 to March 27 at schools and other designated locations.
School-based meal service will be provided from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be available at each school and students will be allowed to receive two meals daily (a breakfast and a lunch) and can choose to take both meals simultaneously. Students can receive the meals at the school of their choice, not just at the school they attend.
LCPS is also using the school bus fleet to increase the availability of meal service to students that rely on schools for meal support. Delivery of meals to locations such as community centers and churches throughout the county will begin Monday, March 16, 2020. Maps indicating the locations and scheduled times of “meal stops” are now posted on the LCPS.org website.
MANASSAS: Check for info.
MANASSAS PARK: Check for info.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY
To-go meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18, without charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.
Service Times: Monday- Friday* 9-10 a.m.
Service Style: To-go Meals served at the front door of each location
Meal Types: Packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time
*Range of dates may change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Virginia Department of Health guidance. All Prince William County students with special needs over 18 also will be served.
Service sites include:
- Elementary Schools: Dale City, Fitzgerald, Jenkins, Mullen, Tyler
- Middle Schools: Beville, Graham Park, Hampton, Fred Lynn, Lake Ridge, Marsteller, Parkside, Potomac, Rippon, Stonewall, Woodbridge
- High Schools: Forest Park
