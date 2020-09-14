Metropolitan School of the Arts in Alexandria has announced that its new co-executive directors will be Michelle Collier of Fairfax Station and Sara Hart of Fairfax.
Collier and Hart not only provide lead advisory roles in the school’s administration and operations, but Collier will remain director of the school's academy and Hart will continue artistic direction and supervision of the studio division.
“Michelle and Sara have tremendous teaching experience, and will be instrumental in leading MSA,” said Melissa Dobbs, founder of Metropolitan School of the Arts.
Collier has been in education more than 16 years and helped open the MSA Academy. She has worked with secondary students in non-traditional school settings in Washington and Fairfax County. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in secondary education from George Mason University.
Hart graduated from New York University with a bachelor’s degree in music and continued her career in New York for several years. She is a member of Actors Equity and last performed at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Conn., where she was the assistant director as well as a member of the ensemble in High Button Shoes.
