Thomas Jefferson Middle School band director Catrina Tangchittsumran has been named to School Band and Orchestra Magazine’s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” list.
Directors were nominated by students (current and former), colleagues, musical-instrument retailers, band parents, administrators, friends, former band directors and others who admire the hard work and dedication given their schools’ music programs.
Tangchittsumran is in her 16th year as an educator.
