Sophia Lin, a seventh-grader at Longfellow Middle School, has been named a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Junior Piano Competition.
Lin, who has been studying piano for seven years, has won international and national competitions throughout the U.S. She had her concerto debut with Amadeus Orchestra as the piano soloist in May and is selected to perform at the Young Artist Piano Musicale program at George Mason University this coming January.
Lin also is an active volunteer who performs at local community centers and the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Center.
