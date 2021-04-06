Erin Merrill, a middle school social studies teacher from Woodbridge, competes tonight on Jeopardy!
The game show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7, WJLA-TV.
JEOPARDY! is in its 37th season in syndication and first season without longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last year from pancreatic cancer.
Tonight's guest host is Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
