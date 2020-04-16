Anna Wisniewski, a seventh-grade student at Cooper Middle School, has been named winner of the 2020 STEM Essay Contest, sponsored by the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The competition was open to McLean middle-school students (boys and girls), who were asked to research and publicize a woman who was not recognized in her lifetime but who made a difference in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, discussing why the student selected the woman and what the impact of her STEM contribution was.
Wisniewski wrote about Hedy Lamarr, a film actress and a pioneer in frequency-hopping technology that made spread-spectrum systems possible.
Other award recipients included Laura Zhang, an eighth-grader at Longfellow Middle School, who garnered second place, along with Katharine Kanner-Bitetti, an eighth-grader at the Potomac School, and Fay Moran, a seventh-grader at Cooper Middle, who received honorable-mention accolades.
Students received certificates and checks by mail, and will be invited to an AAUW branch event at a later date.
Fourteen volunteers from the McLean area branch served as judges: Pam Bacher, Marie Briones-Jones, Marlene Chivavibul, Dorothy Hassan, Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Sherry Joslin, Mary Lou Melley, Nina McVeigh, Tom McVeigh, Judy Page, Caroline Pickens, Betsy Schroeder, Barbara Sipe and Adarsh Trehan.
For more information on the McLean area branch, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.