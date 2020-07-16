The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced a new round of college-sponsored scholarships for students attending Fairfax County Public Schools.
Recipients of college-sponsored scholarships, with their probable career fields in parentheses, from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
– Tanya Kurnootala of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (medicine), National Merit Virginia Commonwealth University Scholarship.
– Rohan Voddhi of Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
– Jessica Yoon of Thomas Jefferson (oncology), National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
– Mikhail Allen of Thomas Jefferson (computer engineering), National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Nationwide, more than 7,600 students received Merit Scholarship awards in 2020. This is the final group of scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.
