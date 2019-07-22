Four additional Fairfax County Public Schools graduating seniors have been named winners of college-sponsored scholarships by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Recipients of college-sponsored scholarships from the NMSC, with their probable career fields in parentheses, are:
– Christian Aliferis of James Madison High School (music), National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
– Ellen Chen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (computer science), National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
– Vikrant Mahajan of Thomas Jefferson (neuroscience), National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
– Sebastian Vander Ploeg Fallon of Thomas Jefferson (physics), National Merit Carleton College Scholarship.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. Nationwide, more than 7,600 students have garnered Merit Scholarship awards in 2019.
