Prince William County Schools has agreed to purchase three more parcels needed to build its next Woodbridge elementary school by 2024.
The School Board earlier this month approved the agreement to buy three parcels totaling 4.89 acres for $3.5 million from Marumsco Neighborhoods, LLC. The purchase means that all five of the properties needed for the school, which will be constructed adjacent to Fred Lynn Middle School at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Route 1, have been acquired.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef said that the system needs to break ground on the building by next spring in order for it to be on schedule for the 2024 opening. In April, the division agreed to a land swap with Pathway Vineyard Church, giving the old Ann Ludwig School property near Dale City and $2.65 million to the church in return for its property on Prince William Parkway and $1.1 million.
The school system has budgeted over $40 million for the new school to be open in 2024. It’s intended to alleviate overcrowding at other Woodbridge-area elementary schools like Marumsco Hills Elementary, which at times has used up to six portable classrooms. John Jenkins Elementary School opened in 2019 in Occoquan, but the Eastern District still needs more elementary capacity to keep up with population growth in the area.
While the original plan was to make the new school the system’s first “net-zero” emissions school, a commitment of the division’s four-year strategic plan, Lateef said earlier this year that the property doesn’t lend itself to that. Instead, the tentative plan is to make the replacement of Occoquan Elementary School in 2025 net-zero.
(1) comment
Math scores for America’s nine-year-olds dropped for the first time since testing began in the early 1970s, and our students’ average reading scores dropped by five points between 2020 and 2022 – the largest drop in decades. And we're focused on making a building zero emissions. Well, as long as we are focused on what matters. SMH.
