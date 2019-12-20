Most public high schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area saw higher SAT scores in 2019, while the Fairfax school system as a whole also posted a slightly higher average score, according to new data.
The average SAT score for members of Fairfax County Public Schools’ Class of 2019 was 1218, up slightly from 1213 in 2018 and an improvement from 1185 in 2017.
Fairfax County’s overall average was 99 points higher than the statewide average of 1119 (up from 1110 in 2018) and 159 points higher than the national average of 1059 (up from 1049 in 2018).
The maximum possible score is 1600: 800 on the math and 800 on the reading/writing portions of the exam. Countywide, Fairfax students scored 612 on the math portion and 606 on the reading/writing section.
Results from SAT exams are used by some colleges and universities in making decisions on admissions. County school officials said approximately 68 percent of all Fairfax seniors took the exam at least once during their high-school careers.
Among schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area, the following scores were reported for 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively:
• Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: 1530, 1516, 1492.
• Langley High School: 1330, 1314, 1288.
• James Madison High School: 1277, 1262, 1240.
• George C. Marshall High School: 1246, 1237, 1230.
• McLean High School: 1305, 1308, 1283.
• Oakton High School: 1274, 1265, 1222.
