Arlington Public Schools has announced plans for three “virtual” town halls with incoming Superintendent Francisco Durán.
The hour-long events will take place Friday, June 12 at 4 p.m. (English); Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. (Spanish); and Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. (English). Questions can be submitted in advance at engage@apsva.us; details on participating will be announced later.
Durán earlier this month was named superintendent, effectively June 1. An educator from Fairfax County, he will succeed Patrick Murphy, who departed last August after a decade leading the school district. Cintia Murphy served as superintendent in the interim.
Will he move to Arlington? Or will he be another VIP bureaucrat who lives in a classic suburb far away from Arlington and will inflict all manner of expensive ideology-based projects and programs that have nothing to do with education on Arlington residents and their children? Bonus question - How many parks will be destroyed over the next decade to provide more schools because non-resident VIP bureaucrats believe there can never be too much growth in this tiny county?
