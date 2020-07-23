New Madeira School head looks forward to influencing girls positively

Ever since Gretchen Warner took over July 1 as The Madeira School’s 10th head of school, she hasn’t had the luxury of a honeymoon period with students and staff.
Instead, she’s had to plunge immediately into developing and implementing a reopening plan for the all-girls McLean private school, which like educational institutions across Virginia had to move its spring classes online because of the public-health crisis.
“There has never been a more complex or exciting time to become a head of school,” she said, possibly understating the case.
Warner has spent the last 15 years working at The Archer School for Girls, based in Los Angeles. She most recently was its Upper School director, but previously taught chemistry, served as dean of academic affairs and dean of students, and was the school’s STEM coordinator.
Warner’s interest in The Madeira School first was piqued when she was teaching science and outdoor education at all-boys Woodberry Forest School in Virginia from 2003 to 2005.
“I met some of the Madeira students at social events and I was so struck by the character, the wisdom and grace of these girls,” she said. “When this job opening came up, I jumped at it. I knew that Madeira was a future-facing institution and some incredible programs that were very near and dear to my heart.”
Warner said she looks forward to influencing Madeira students’ lives positively.
“One of the things that I believe so strongly is that young women are enough as they are,” she said, referencing a quote by author Rachel Simmons.
Madeira’s overall mission continues to move forward, despite disruptions caused by the public-health pandemic, said Warner. The crisis is a pivotal period in educational history, she added.
“What I see now is one of the most exciting innovational times . . . because we have received such an incredible opportunity to innovate and iterate [cumulatively build upon acquired knowledge] with best practices in education,” she said. “I think that COVID is really going to be a catalyst for a lot of that change.”
Madeira, which will have 325 students when classes resume Sept. 2, is instituting an extensive, safety-conscious reopening plan for the fall, which was detailed in the Sun Gazette’s July 23 edition.
Madeira soon will reopen its renovated Schoolhouse 1 academic building, which now is linked with the school’s geothermal grid for heating and cooling. The building houses Madeira’s English and history classes.
Former Madeira Head of School Pilar Cabeza de Vaca departed this summer after a decade at the helm. She is returning to her original home of Quito, Ecuador, to become a partner with Educators’ Collaborative LLC, an educational search and consulting firm.
Warner said she and Cabeza de Vaca formed a good relationship after Warner was tapped last fall to lead Madeira.
“She was just so wonderful, in terms of supporting my transition,” Warner said. “We speak the same academic language . . . She and I were very fast friends.”
Cabeza de Vaca gave Warner the same advice she’d given herself years ago when coming to Madeira: “Enjoy every minute of it.”
Warner grew up in Allentown, Pa., graduated from Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania in 1997, then earned degrees in chemistry, including a bachelor’s in 2001 from Virginia Tech and a master’s from the University of Virginia in 2003. She met her future husband, Robin Laqui, when they were undergraduates at Virginia Tech.
While her college degrees were in chemistry, Warner especially was fond of her Spanish classes and later became a history buff, reading autobiographies of famous figures.
Warner likes to restore herself in nature. When she first came to Madeira’s campus, she enjoyed walking down to Black Pond by the Potomac River. An avid mountain biker and road cyclist, she’s also eager to go zip-lining through the forest on campus and try kayaking along the Potomac.
She counts among key people who’ve influenced her life the Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie, who once said, “Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”
Warner also admires Rosalind Franklin, who aided in the discovery of DNA’s structure; long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who in 2013 at age 64 became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without protection from a shark cage; mountaineer Arlene Blum, who led the first all-women expedition to successfully climb the Himalayan massif Annapurna in Nepal; filmmaker Ava DuVernay; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and her own paternal grandmother, Pauline Rupp Warner, a lifelong educator and feminist.
Karen Joostema, Madeira’s communications director and a member of Warner’s senior leadership team, said the new head of school has made a positive first impression.
“Gretchen’s forward-thinking vision and energetic confidence are contagious,” Joostema said. “Madeira is so fortunate to have her leadership and expertise at this pivotal time.”
