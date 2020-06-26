A familiar face is returning to Washington-Liberty High School, where he will serve as principal.
School Board members on June 25 appointed Antonio Hall – who had been an assistant principal at what was then Washington-Lee High School from 2008-17 – to succeed Gregg Robertson as principal.
“Tony brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and familiarity with Washington-Liberty to the role of principal, and will continue the Generals’ tradition of success,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said.
An educator for 20 years (15 with the Arlington school system), Hall was an English teacher at Gunston Middle School and, after a decade at Washington-Lee, in 2017 became an assistant principal at Gunston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.