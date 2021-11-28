Anna Houseworth has been named principal of Ashland Elementary School, according to an announcement from Prince William County Public Schools.
Houseworth’s appointment was effective Nov. 3. She replaces Dr. Andy Jacks, who was previously named the principal of The Nokesville School.
Houseworth had served as an assistant principal at Signal Hill Elementary School since 2018, and previously served as an administrative intern at Kerrydale Elementary School and an intervention specialist at Swans Creek Elementary School. She started her teaching career in the Prince William school system in 2006 as a teacher at Potomac View Elementary School. During her tenure there, she taught kindergarten and third grade.
“I am honored to have been selected as the new principal of such a wonderful school,” Houseworth said. “I will work to ensure our students always know they are safe, valued and loved at Ashland Elementary. Together, we will soar higher.”
Houseworth earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University, and a master’s degree in leadership from George Mason University.
