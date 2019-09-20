Arlington school officials say a new, higher-tech effort to gather requisite start-of-school information from parents is moving forward as expected.
The new online-verification process has been completed by 54 percent of families as of Sept. 19, Superintendent Cintia Johnson told School Board members.
“We are hoping to have it complete” by the Oct. 31 deadline, Johnson said, while acknowledging that moving to an online system represents “a significant change for our families.”
In addition to providing required information about their children, the system also allows parents to manage free-and-reduced-price-meal applications. Parents have until mid-October to complete paperwork on that front.
Leslie Peterson, the school system’s assistant superintendent of finance and management services, said 4,500 families already have applied to low-cost or no-cost meals, a rate slightly ahead of previous years.
Peterson, who acknowledged that “some confusion” had arisen due to the new system, said school personnel are standing by to assist parents having trouble with it.
“We are here to work with our families, and will assist in whatever way we can,” she said.
