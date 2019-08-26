Fairfax County officials, school staff and students on Aug. 22 dedicated a new track on the grounds of Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean.
JBG Smith, which developed The Signet condominiums in downtown McLean, funded the project. The soft-surface track is 1,550 feet long, or just more than one-quarter mile, and will be used by Franklin Sherman Elementary students and community members.
Among those in attendance were Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and his chief of staff, Jane Edmondson; Franklin Sherman Elementary principal Kathleen Quigley; Jock Owens, a field supervisor for Fairfax County Public Schools; student safety-patrol officers and parents; and Ayisha Swann and Eddie Mansius of JBG Smith.
The event featured a back-to-school ice-cream social and an inaugural run around the track by students, who crossed a ceremonial red ribbon upon completion.
