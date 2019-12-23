Yorktown High School students will see a new principal starting in mid-January.
Kevin Clark, currently an assistant principal at George Mason High School in Falls Church, was appointed to the post Dec. 19 by the School Board. He will start on Jan. 13.
“We believe he will be a strong leader,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said.
Clark succeeds Bridget Loft, who was promoted to assistant superintendent of teaching a learning.
Before departing for the Falls Church school system, Clark had been a math teacher at Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High School, an assistant principal at Gunston Middle School and an assistant principal in the Arlington summer-school program.
Clark is also an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education.
