Arlington will be among what likely will be a minority of Virginia school districts – albeit with a significant majority of students – to reopen schools fully remotely.
As of Aug. 19, 60 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions – 45 percent – had announced plans for full remote learning to start the school year. Arlington was among the first to go that direction, even though a majority of parents supported a hybrid model that would include some in-person learning throughout the week.
On the other side of the spectrum, 11 school districts are planning fully in-person learning, either four or five days per week. Most are in relatively rural areas of the commonwealth, although one (Hanover County, which anticipates five-day-a-week classroom instruction for students) is in the Richmond suburbs.
Highland County also is anticipating five-day-per-week in-person instruction, according to state officials, while four-day-per-week instruction is planned in Buchanan, Bath, Grayson, Mecklenburg and Prince George counties.
The remaining school districts have announced a mixed bag of hybrid models that mix in-person and remote learning. All school districts are offering students the options of fully-remote instruction to start the year.
All public-school systems in Northern Virginia will open the year with remote-only learning. The closest jurisdictions with students in classrooms several days a week are Clarke, Frederick, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
The Virginia Department of Education has posted a map with jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction plans at https://bit.ly/3hcBVSV, noting that changes may occur over time due to the public-health situation.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.