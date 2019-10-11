Arlington Public Schools students will not have access to free, in-school flu vaccinations this fall, county school officials said.
Last school year, the school system partnered with Healthy Schools (CareDox) to offer the in-school service.
“We had plans to continue this offering for students this year; however, the provider notified us they are no longer able to provide this service in our area due to a restructuring of the company,” school officials said in a letter to parents.
“We regret that we are not able to provide this service this year, and we are currently exploring new partners to work with us in the future,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.