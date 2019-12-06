There remains some interior work to be done, but sometime early next year, young readers across Arlington will be able to hop on the “Book Bus” on their way to literacy prowess.
The converted school bus has been acquired by Arlington-based R.E.A.D. (Read Early and Daily), a non-profit that aims to reduce the student-achievement gap by encouraging all families to share the joy of reading, no matter their socioeconomic status.
Arlington has services to support students in schools, but “where we’re lacking is those really early, early, early years – a lot happens,” said Jennifer Sauter-Price, who founded the organization in 2017 (and whose home the almost-restored bus currently sits in front of).
Statistics show that, by age 3, children from high-income households have more than twice the vocabulary (1,100 words to 500) than those in low-income homes. R.E.A.D. aims to impact the lives of the 3,600 youth up to age 5 who live in those homes.
Sauter-Price had served on the staff of the Reading Connection; its closure left a void in the community that she hoped to fill.
Funding comes from a variety of sources; Sauter-Price runs a pop-up bookstore that helps to support the outreach initiatives. The book-bus initiative is being supported by a $50,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation, and will help expand services.
The organization partners with a number of local schools and community organizations, including AHC Inc. and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.
One of the community partners is the Kiwanis Club of Arlington, which has offered grant funding to support the initiative.
“It’s so impressive,” club president Linda Chandler told Sauter-Price. “I’m amazed at the progress you’ve made.”
Books that are provided mostly are in English and Spanish, although one goal is to expand to other languages families speak in Arlington homes, including Arabic, Amharic and Mongolian.
For information on R.E.A.D., see the Website at www.readearlyanddaily.org.
