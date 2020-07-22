Northern Virginia Community College is hosting an online seminar to help high school students in Prince William County and their parents navigate college options.
The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. and will feature Dr. Molly Lynch, provost of the college's Manassas campus, and Dr. Sam Hill, provost of the Woodbridge campus. The event is open to the public but designed for current high school seniors or recent graduates and their parents, as well as guidance counselors and teachers, from Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Topics to be covered include
- Overview of Northern Virginia Community College and campus highlights
- Career and technical job training
- Resources, such as tutoring, libraries, counseling and student life
- Paying for college
- Taking classes while in high school (dual enrollment)
Registration in advance is required at https://bit.ly/2ZPp5Ux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.