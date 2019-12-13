The potential for icy conditions on the roads for the morning commute has several school divisions starting late Friday, Dec. 13.

A winter weather advisory in effect for communities north and west of Leesburg and Warrenton.

We'll update this page as information is available.

All Fauquier County public schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 13. Offices will open at 10 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect.

Loudoun County public schools are closed Friday, Dec. 13, with Administrative Offices opening at 10 a.m. All evening activities on school campuses are cancelled.

Prince William County public schools will open on a two-hour delay Friday, Dec. 13. School-age child care will also open two hours late and all field trips are canceled.

All Spotsylvania County public schools are on a 2-hour delay, Friday, Dec. 13. 12-month employees report on time as safety permits.

All Stafford County public schools will open two hours late on Friday, Dec. 13. There are no a.m. preschool classes. There is a one hour delay to p.m. preschool classes. All 10 and 11-month employees report 2 hours late. All 12-month employees report to work one hour late.