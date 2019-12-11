The potential for dangerous road conditions early Tuesday morning has area schools announcing schedule changes for Dec. 11.
The snow is expected to leave much of the area before 7 a.m., as temperatures climb just above freezing. Wind chill temperatures will remain below freezing until mid-afternoon.
All Fauquier County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Offices will open on time.
Fredericksburg City Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Prince William County public schools will open two hours late Wednesday, Dec. 11. School age child care programs will also open two hours late and all school field trips are canceled.
All Spotsylvania County public schools are on a 2-hour delay. Twelve-month employees report on time as safety permits.
All Stafford County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Dec. 11. There are no a.m. preschool classes. No change to p.m. preschool classes. All 10 and 11-month employees report 2 hours late. All 12-month employees report to work one hour late. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
